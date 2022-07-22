Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of GPMT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.93. 184,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $534.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.36. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $14.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 823,363 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,942,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 119.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 186,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,366 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

