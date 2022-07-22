Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0158 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $294.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00251771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000945 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

