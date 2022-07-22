Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Great Ajax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Stock Up 1.2 %

Great Ajax stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Great Ajax has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,655.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 334,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 200,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.