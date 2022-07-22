Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.65 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.90 ($0.12). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.05 ($0.12), with a volume of 5,742,217 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GGP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.26) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.30) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Greatland Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £441.57 million and a P/E ratio of -60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.58.

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

