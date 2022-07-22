GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 80,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

