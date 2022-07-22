Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.48

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.48 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.59 ($0.07). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 105,364 shares trading hands.

Gulf Marine Services Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of £56.92 million and a P/E ratio of 137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.48.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

