Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,135 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VYM stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

