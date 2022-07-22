Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,030 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on MasTec in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

