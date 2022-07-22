Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $22,520,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $188.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

