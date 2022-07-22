Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after buying an additional 1,044,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after buying an additional 1,750,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,101,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,158,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.