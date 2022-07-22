Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE WY opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.