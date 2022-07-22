Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,035,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.