Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 1.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after buying an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $125.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

