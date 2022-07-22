Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,315 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.94%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

