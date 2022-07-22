H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

FUL stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.61. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.