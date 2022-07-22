Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

