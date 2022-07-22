Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. 10,554,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,755,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Halliburton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

