Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.20.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $466.22 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.47.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

