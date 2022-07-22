Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,045 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.93 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.