Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 47.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 4.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 6.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 1,735.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 6.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.82. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

