Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 675 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,508,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.95.

Shares of UNH opened at $522.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

