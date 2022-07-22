Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $150.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

