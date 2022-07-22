Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $346.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $337.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.70 and its 200 day moving average is $349.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

