Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average of $208.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

