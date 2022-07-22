Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,260

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,980 ($35.62) to GBX 2,260 ($27.02) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($28.87) to GBX 2,435 ($29.11) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,388.20 ($28.55).

HLMA opened at GBX 2,301 ($27.51) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,099.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,352.72. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,270 ($39.09). The company has a market capitalization of £8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3,597.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In related news, insider Andrew Williams sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($24.03), for a total value of £388,633.50 ($464,594.74). In other Halma news, insider Andrew Williams sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($24.03), for a total transaction of £388,633.50 ($464,594.74). Also, insider Tony Rice bought 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($22.98) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($70,331.64).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

