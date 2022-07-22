HaloDAO (RNBW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $33,724.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015681 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00032684 BTC.
About HaloDAO
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
HaloDAO Coin Trading
