HaloDAO (RNBW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $33,724.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00032684 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

