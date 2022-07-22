Halving Coin Achieves Market Cap of $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00427913 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015315 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00161212 BTC.
About Halving Coin
Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space.
Buying and Selling Halving Coin
Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.