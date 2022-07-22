Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €8.50 ($8.59) and last traded at €8.46 ($8.55). 41,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.37 ($8.45).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €12.20 ($12.32) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.12) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $674.41 million and a PE ratio of 34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

