Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 40.20%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $61,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

