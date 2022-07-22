Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Gap Up to $14.75

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $18.35. Hanger shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 163,737 shares trading hands.

Hanger Trading Up 24.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $716.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanger

About Hanger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,182,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,325,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,002,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,562,000 after purchasing an additional 483,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 205,758 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

