Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Gap Up to $14.75

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $18.35. Hanger shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 163,737 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $716.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
