Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 10,630 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 320,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSTO opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

