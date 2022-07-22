Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 6,383 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.69.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,619. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

