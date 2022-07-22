Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV stock opened at $400.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

