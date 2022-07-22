Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 21,973 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 850.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $63.64 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

