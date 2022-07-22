Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 92,795 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,270 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,795 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.10% of First Solar worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in First Solar by 56.8% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,360 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,166 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.9% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 14.9% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

