Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,030 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $330.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.60 and a 200 day moving average of $345.94. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.92.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

