Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 4,570 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

