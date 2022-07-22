Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $226,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

