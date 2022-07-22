Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and $167,372.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,013.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.67 or 0.06803300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00248289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00111285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00647451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00551012 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005879 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,406,221 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

