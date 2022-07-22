Haywood Securities Downgrades Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to Hold

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CSFB lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.45.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.50. The company had a trading volume of 414,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,895. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.96.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1968913 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,258,182.60. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

