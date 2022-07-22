Haywood Securities Trims Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Target Price to C$5.00

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

Eloro Resources Trading Up 4.4 %

CVE:ELO traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.81. 126,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,867. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.18 million and a P/E ratio of -44.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.01. Eloro Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

