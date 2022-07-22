Haywood Securities Trims Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Target Price to C$5.00

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.
Eloro Resources Trading Up 4.4 %
CVE:ELO traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.81. 126,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,867. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.18 million and a P/E ratio of -44.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.01. Eloro Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Eloro Resources
