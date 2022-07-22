HC Wainwright Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$136.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright to C$136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.74% from the company’s current price.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.10.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PBH stock traded down C$2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 86,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,378. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 32.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$87.06 and a 52-week high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.3899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.