HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

HCI Group has a payout ratio of 128.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HCI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a P/E ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $127.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Insider Transactions at HCI Group

In related news, Director Susan Watts acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.37 per share, with a total value of $31,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $323,700.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HCI Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in HCI Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.