HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

