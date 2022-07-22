Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HR. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,626,000 after buying an additional 2,198,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 416.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 58,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

