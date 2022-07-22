Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Tops One Day Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00105220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001492 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00243610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00041188 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

