Hellenic Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00248216 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000881 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com.

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

