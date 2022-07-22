Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.95

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 6757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Cuts Dividend

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization ( OTCMKTS:HLTOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $926.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2451 per share. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

