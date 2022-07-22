HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Lowered to €60.00 at Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($75.76) to €60.00 ($60.61) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HelloFresh from €47.00 ($47.47) to €37.00 ($37.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HelloFresh from €89.00 ($89.90) to €70.00 ($70.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cheuvreux lowered HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on HelloFresh from €70.00 ($70.71) to €54.00 ($54.55) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HelloFresh from €78.00 ($78.79) to €46.00 ($46.46) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Down 18.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 40,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $114.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.