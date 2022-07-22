Henderson High Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.53 (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

HHI stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.00) on Friday. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 149.50 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £216.76 million and a PE ratio of 574.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.50.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

